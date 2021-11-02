Analysts say ‘impulse move’ could send Ethereum price into the $6K to $14K range By Cointelegraph

Crypto markets have hit the ground running right from the start of November and as of Nov. 2, a near uncountable number of tokens have rallied to swing highs as Ether (ETH) broke above the $4,500 level and (BTC) recaptured the $64,000 level. (DOT) also hit another all-time high as investors accumulated tokens leading into the upcoming parachain auctions.
The climbing price of Ether comes following the recent Altair update to the Ethereum beacon chain as part of the protocol’s transition to Eth2 and a proof-of-stake mechanism, which has also seen more than 8 million Ether removed from circulation and staked in the Eth2 contract.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.