Analysts say Bitcoin price pullback and profit-taking at $50K ‘was expected’ By Cointelegraph

Analysts say Bitcoin price pullback and profit-taking at $50K ‘was expected’

The euphoria seen across the cryptocurrency ecosystem over the past couple of weeks was tampered down on Aug. 26 as an early morning attempt by bulls to push the price of to $50,000 was soundly rejected. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that following its rejection, the price of Bitcoin slid to a low of $46,457 before bulls managed to regroup and put a halt to the downturn. 1-day chart. Source: TradingView Bitcoin volume profile. Source: Whalemap Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph