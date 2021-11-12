Analysts say Bitcoin price ‘dips are transitory,’ suggesting BTC will soon head to $75K By Cointelegraph

Volatility is the name of the game in the cryptocurrency market and the Nov. 11 evening sell-off in the price of (BTC) is a reminder that new all-time highs are often followed by sharp whipsaws to underlying support levels.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after dropping to a low near $62,800 late on Nov. 10, the price of Bitcoin managed to claw its way back up to the $65,000 level where bulls now look to consolidate and regroup for another push higher.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.