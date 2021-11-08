Analysts expect parabolic Bitcoin price move after the ‘last’ resistance at $67K falls By Cointelegraph

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that a late-night surge on Nov. 7 catapulted the price to an intraday high at $66,557 and at the time of writing trading volume continues to increase as bulls attempt to secure a daily close above $66,000.

The bulls are on the march again and this time they’ve set their sights on a new all-time high for (BTC) price which is within striking distance of the $67,000 level.

