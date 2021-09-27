Analyst says $42K must hold to keep Bitcoin price from sweeping its swing low By Cointelegraph

bulls continued to battle with bears near the $43,000 support level on Sept. 27 as China’s crackdown on all things cryptocurrency put a halt to last week’s positive price movements and has stifled growth into the day.
According to Eric Krown, a cryptocurrency trader and host of Krown’s Crypto Cave, what comes next for Bitcoin (BTC) really “depends on what timeframe you are talking about,” but he is currently focused on the more medium- to long-term outlook.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.