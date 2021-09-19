Analyst Believes Altcoins Season Already Started, Highlighting ATOM By CoinQuora

- A crypto analyst announced altcoins season.
- He highlighted ATOM, AVAX, EGLD, and SUSHI. But insisted on ATOM.
In a video posted on August 17, a crypto analyst announced altcoins season, highlighting ATOM, AVAX, EGLD, and SUSHI.
YouTuber Scott Melker who uses the pseudonym ‘The Wolf Of Wall Streets’ on Twitter (NYSE:), retweeted an old tweet that highlighted potential trade ideas on ATOM, AVAX, EGLD, and SUSHI.
I did a quick video yesterday with $BTC thought, but more importantly potential trade ideas on $ATOM $AVAX
