Analyst Believes Altcoins Season Already Started, Highlighting ATOM By CoinQuora

  • A crypto analyst announced altcoins season.
  • He highlighted ATOM, AVAX, EGLD, and SUSHI. But insisted on ATOM.

In a video posted on August 17, a crypto analyst announced altcoins season, highlighting ATOM, AVAX, EGLD, and SUSHI.

YouTuber Scott Melker who uses the pseudonym ‘The Wolf Of Wall Streets’ on Twitter (NYSE:), retweeted an old tweet that highlighted potential trade ideas on ATOM, AVAX, EGLD, and SUSHI.

