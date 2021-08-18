Analog Devices Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. Analog Devices Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Analog Devices (NASDAQ:) reported on Wednesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Analog Devices announced earnings per share of $1.72 on revenue of $1.76B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.61 on revenue of $1.71B.

Analog Devices shares are up 12% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.11% from its 52 week high of $175.25 set on August 4. They are under-performing the which is up 16.41% from the start of the year.

Analog Devices follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

Analog Devices’s report follows an earnings beat by Apple on July 27, who reported EPS of $1.3 on revenue of $81.43B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.01 on revenue of $73.33B.

Alphabet C had beat expectations on July 27 with second quarter EPS of $27.26 on revenue of $61.88B, compared to forecast for EPS of $19.33 on revenue of $56.19B.

