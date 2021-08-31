An Underpriced Chip Stock That Belongs in Your Portfolio By StockNews

© Reuters. Intel: An Underpriced Chip Stock That Belongs in Your Portfolio



One of the big stories this year has been the global chip shortage. While this has caused issues for automobile manufacturers and electronics markers, chip stocks are benefiting. The shortage is expected to continue which is why investors should consider an undervalued semiconductor stock such as Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:).

Intel Corporation (INTC) is the world’s largest chip producer. It designs and manufactures microprocessors for the global personal computer and data center markets. The company has been gradually reducing its dependence on PCs by moving into data-centric businesses such as artificial intelligence and autonomous driving.

Last year, its data-centric businesses made up 48.6% of revenues. This indicates that its data business is generating close to what the PC business does. The growth in its data business is expected to continue and even surpass its PC business in the years ahead. But we can’t forget that INTC still holds a dominant market share for microprocessors in the consumer and enterprise markets.

