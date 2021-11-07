An inside look at the moral and technical considerations of crypto social media By Cointelegraph





Following Vitalik Buterin’s call for more social application use cases on earlier this summer, multiple crypto companies voiced intentions to build decentralized versions of mainstream social networks like Twitter (NYSE:). However, to create and view crypto-centered social platforms as merely decentralized versions of Twitter is shortsighted. The moral and technical implications of creating truly decentralized social networks that abide by Web 3.0 principles extend far beyond what the idea of “decentralized Twitter” currently encompasses.

Beyond mere decentralization, there are four key themes central to the idea of crypto social development: private communication and censorship resistance, moderation, decentralized governance, and secure and decentralized money.

Corey Petty started his blockchain-focused research around 2012 as a personal hobby while doing his PhD candidacy at Texas Tech University in Computational Chemical Physics. He then went on to co-found The Podcast Network and still serves as a host on the flagship, The Bitcoin Podcast and a more technical show, Hashing It Out. Corey left academia and entered the data science/blockchain security industry for a few years attempting to fix vulnerabilities in ICS/SCADA networks before finding his fit as the head of security at Status.im where he remains today.

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph