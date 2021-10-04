An e-commerce side hustle is an easy way to earn passive income

Reviews and recommendations are unbiased and products are independently selected. Postmedia may earn an affiliate commission from purchases made through links on this page.

Many coming out of the pandemic have considered establishing a side hustle to bolster income and achieve financial goals more quickly, and launching an online e-commerce side hustle is an easy way to earn passive income. The Savvy Couple is a website and blog where this one couple details their life and pursuits, and how they found success through a side hustle.

As they reported on the blog, “Starting our blogging side hustle completely changed our lives… We were able to pay off over $40,000 worth of student loans, got out of debt, quit our jobs, and turn our side hustle into a full-time business that supports our family.” The article goes on to detail a range of side hustle opportunities that could work for you. They say, “If we can do it, there’s no doubt you can be successful with a good hustle job and hard work.”

A key opportunity some are taking up is as a reselling agent on Amazon or other e-commerce sites. While it’s easy to choose and commit to such a side hustle, making it work as a business is a whole other matter, whether it’s an online commerce pursuit or otherwise. Learning key business concepts and how to run a side hustle are key to success. Knowing the ins and outs of digital products, how to operate a Shopify account, or the concept of digital flipping, are all areas that can help you to get ahead.

A great place to start learning about such topics is with The Complete E-Commerce Bundle, which covers all the above concepts and more in detail. It’s available now for the reduced price of $19 and contains four essential e-commerce courses divided into 244 lessons spanning 32 hours of content. It’s all taught by entrepreneur, best-selling Udemy teacher, and top-rated instructor Leon Chaudhari (who has a student rating of 4.3/5 stars). Launch your e-commerce business sooner with the right knowledge under your belt.

