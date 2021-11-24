An 8-Year-Old Boy Passed Away From Injuries Sustained During The Waukesha Holiday Parade

Unfortunately, another victim has passed away following the deadly Christmas parade in Wisconsin on November 21st. As we previously reported, Darrell Brooks Jr. has been identified as the suspect who drove his SUV through a barricade, leaving five dead and 48 injured. According to CBS 58, the death toll has risen, and an 8-year-old boy has passed away due to injuries sustained from the tragedy.

Reports show that eight-year-old Jackson Sparks and his 12-year-old brother, Tucker, were both seriously hurt and placed in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Children’s Wisconsin. At the hospital, Jackson underwent brain surgery but unfortunately succumbed due to injuries. Alyssa Albro, the niece of the children’s parents, Aaron and Sher Sparks, made an update through the GoFundMe page she organized. The account has already surpassed the goal of $20,000. Currently, they have received over $240,000 in donations.

The family shared a message thanking everyone for their support via LifePoint Church on Facebook. The message stated, “Please know that they appreciate your continued prayers and the tremendous outpouring of support for their family. They do, however, ask for privacy at this time to allow Tucker to continue to heal physically and their family to heal and mourn the tremendous loss of their sweet little boy who is now under the care of Jesus.”

Jackson was one of 16 children admitted to the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, facility officials said in a news release. According to CNN, the release stated, “With deepest sympathy and sorrow, Children’s Wisconsin shares that earlier Tuesday, a child being cared for at Children’s Wisconsin passed away from injuries sustained at the Waukesha parade. As family and friends learn of this loss and the name of the child is likely to become public, the child’s parents have asked that their privacy be respected. They do not wish to be contacted by media at this time.”

