Amy Schumer’s Met Gala Throwback Photo Is Hilarious

“Thanks to my team and Anna!”
Because the 2020 Met Ball was cancelled due to COVID safety concerns, its penultimate iteration happened in 2019 — coincidentally, on almost the same day that Amy’s first child was born.
The comedian and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their son, Gene, on the eve of the gala.
So, naturally, Amy dropped by the Met steps to snap a photo on her way to the hospital.
She re-shared the throwback image on Instagram yesterday, as the latest Met Gala was taking place. “Thanks to my team and Anna!” she captioned the post.
Amy has appeared at a couple of Met Galas in the past, and it sounds like her experiences with the annual Costume Institute benefits could have been better.
After attending her first gala in 2016, she told Howard Stern that doing so “felt like a punishment” and noted that she has “no interest in fashion.”
“I like the idea of coming up with a way to dress that’s more comfortable, that looks cool, that sounds good to me,” she said. “But other than that, I don’t care.”
Honestly, I’d forgotten about Amy’s 2019 Met steps photoshoot until now. But after the flood of glamorous red carpet photos that dominated my news feeds today, I’m glad she reminded me!
