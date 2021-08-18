Amy Schumer Recreates Chrissy Teigen’s Birthday Video

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
If you ever get the chance to vacation at the same Martha’s Vineyard house where Chrissy Teigen and John Legend stayed, then you’re bound to recreate Teigen’s iconic birthday video.
The Cravings cookbook author got over 4 million likes when she shared a video of herself leaving for Obama’s 60th birthday party from the vineyard.
While descending down the stairs in a beautiful caped gown, Teigen sang Stevie Wonder’s classic “Happy Birthday” song.
“Well that was magical,” the former model captioned the post. “Goodnight Martha’s Vineyard. I have fallen in love with you hard!!”
The only difference between the two clips is that Teigen looked glam AF and Schumer was dressed down to the max.
The I Feel Pretty star wore a long T-shirt that read, “Boat hair, don’t care.” However, she still sang the same “Happy Birthday” song that Teigen did in her video.
“We love you @chrissyteigen,” the comedian captioned the clip.
And we love you, Schumer! You always give us a good laugh.
