Amy Schumer Had Her Uterus And Appendix Removed

“So, it’s the morning after my surgery for endometriosis and my uterus is out,” she said in the video. “The doctor found 30 spots of endometriosis that he removed. He removed my appendix because the endometriosis had attacked it.”
“There was…a lot of blood in my uterus and I’m, you know, sore and I have some, like, gas pains.”
In the caption of the post, Schumer wrote, “If you have really painful periods, you may have #endometriosis.”
An important message to share, and one that clearly resonated with others: Amidst a bevy of well wishes in the IG comments, Jennette McCurdy expressed empathy regarding her similar experience. “i was just told this by my gynecologist!” she wrote. “i’m bedridden for 24 hours once a month. thank you for talking about this. wishing you a speedy recovery”.
Head here if you’re looking for more information about symptoms and treatment of endometriosis.
