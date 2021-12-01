Amy Duggar Prays Cousin Josh Gets ‘Ultimate Sentence’ In Trial – Hollywood Life

Amy Duggar took to social media to share several messages about her cousin Josh Duggar’s ‘heavy day’ and the start of his child pornography trial and asked for ‘vengeance’ and for the ‘truth to be revealed.’

Amy Duggar, 35, was one of the first members of Josh Duggar‘s family to speak publicly about the start of the trial in his child pornography case. The cousin of the 33-year-old reality star shared messages that appeared to include prayers about “vengeance” and more on her Twitter and Instagram pages shortly before the trial began on Nov. 30.

As you all know this week is extremely heavy. Pray for the victims and that the truth will be revealed. 💔 — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) November 29, 2021

“As you all know this week is extremely heavy. Pray for the victims and that the truth will be revealed,” one of her first messages read. “Pray that the judge will give the ultimate sentence.”

Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee. — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) November 30, 2021

“Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay thee,” she added.

Her followers were quick to respond to her words with support. “I can’t imagine what your cousins are going through, as it looks like your uncle is doing everything he can to protect Josh and not supporting his daughters. What kind of dad does that? I pray for you and your cousins, I hope that they are supported by other family.” one follower wrote.

“Praying for you and any member of the family willing to have their eyes opened to see the truth,” another wrote while a third shared, “Love to you all. let’s hope the truth will come out and all victims safe.”

Although Amy, who has appeared on the Duggar family’s reality show 19 Kids and Counting several times, didn’t mention Josh by name in her latest messages, she has spoken out publicly about his Apr. arrest and the charges he faces in the trial, which includes two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography, more than once. In May, she said she hopes “justice” will be “served,” in an interview with Today Parents. “Who wouldn’t worry about that? My heart goes out to all those innocent, sweet victims… It breaks my heart. I really hope justice is served,” she told the outlet.

She also previously posted a cryptic message about cutting toxic family out of her life, and in Oct., she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that she doesn’t regret sharing the message. “I 100% stand for that message,” she said. “I have created those boundaries in our life to protect Daxton [her two-year-old son] and to protect myself.”