Amsterdam Node Joins Cudos Ecosystem as Validator Node By CoinQuora

Amsterdam Node Joins Cudos Ecosystem as Validator Node



Amsterdam Node becomes the Cudos ecosystem’s latest validator.

Both parties are excited by the development.

Marc Landman of Amsterdam Node is eager to expand his knowledge.

The well-known crypto investor and cybersecurity expert — Marc Landman, joins the Cudos ecosystem as its latest validator. Specifically, Marc will validate on the Cudos network via Amsterdam Node.

Marc is an avid follower of blockchain technology and has been an active member of the crypto space since 2015. With years of professional expertise in cybersecurity, Marc is entranced by the security applications of blockchain. Thus, he began to study the technology by taking as his focus.

To highlight, Amsterdam Node is joining the growing network of backers and partners within the Cudos sphere. Likewise, Cudos continues to look for interesting projects that share the same value system to interconnect. This is why it simply couldn’t let Amsterdam Node slip by.

In addition, its thorough community-driven environment is well primed for the coming new age of the internet. Therefore, Cudos couldn’t be more proud to call Amsterdam Node its partner. Above all, Kudos is looking forward to seeing a long and enduring partnership.

VP of Sales at Cudos — Pete Hill says,

The validator network is an opportunity for anyone with the technical knowledge and desire to build revenues for themselves, to contribute their value to the Cudos network and participate in the wider web 3 revolutions. We’d like to welcome the Amsterdam node with open arms as we continue to scale and secure our network.

On the other side, Marc Landman of Amsterdam Node expresses his views. He says that in all his years as a cyber security expert, he saw the exploitation of many security technologies. So, he often found himself wondering, how secure are these technologies in the first place?

This is why he is looking forward to being a validator on the Cudos network. More than anything, it will give Amsterdam Node the chance to gain valuable practical experience. In turn, this will enable him to learn more about the decentralization of cloud computing as a concept.

“When I came across the paper about Cudos, I knew at once that I wanted to be a part of this innovative venture. And so here I am, a proud validator on the Cudos network!”, he states.

