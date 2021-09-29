Amplitude valued at $5 bln after shares jump in Nasdaq debut

Article content Shares of Amplitude Inc opened nearly 43% above their reference price in their Nasdaq debut on Tuesday, notching up a valuation of about $5 billion for the Benchmark-backed analytics company. San Francisco-based Amplitude, which confidentially filed for a direct listing in July, was valued at $4 billion after raising $150 million from Sequoia Capital and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC in June. Stock of the company opened at $50 per share, up from the reference price of $35 per share.

Amplitude provides data analytics tools that enable companies to optimize their products. Its customers include NBCUniversal, PayPal Holdings Ltd, Peloton Interactive Inc and Instacart. It has benefited from the accelerated digital transformation during the pandemic, as companies seek to optimize customer experience online by using analytical tools. It reported $72 million in revenue for the first half of the year, a 56% jump year over year, compared with a loss of $16.5 million. The seven-year-old company chose to go public through a direct listing, an alternative to an initial public offering that has gain traction among companies after Spotify Technology SA pioneered it in 2018. In a direct listing, companies are allowed to list on the stock market without selling shares. They set a reference price but no shares are sold in advance at that price, unlike in an IPO where shares are sold to institutional investors at a set price.