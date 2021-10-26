Ampleforth integrates with Avalanche to introduce stablecoin alternative By Cointelegraph

Fragments Inc., the team responsible for developing the Ampleforth protocol, has announced that Ampleforth will be integrated into popular blockchain to facilitate the introduction of AMPL, a fully decentralized unit-of-account that can be used to denominate stable contracts.
The Ampleforth protocol holds promise as a decentralized alternative to stablecoins that can be used in core functionalities in the DeFi space such as lending, borrowing and the deployment of on-chain derivatives.
