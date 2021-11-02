AMP to sell $389 million stake in Resolution Life Australasia, sealing life insurance exit By Reuters

(Reuters) – Australia’s AMP (OTC:) Ltd said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its remaining 19% stake in Resolution Life’s Australia business to the British company, marking the wealth manager’s exit from life insurance.
The sale of AMP’s remaining stake for A$524 million ($389.28 million) follows the company selling its life insurance arm for A$3 billion to Resolution Life in 2020, years after it agreed to offload the business at a discount https://www.reuters.com/article/amp-divestiture-idUSL3N1X45YL.
($1 = 1.3461 Australian dollars)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.