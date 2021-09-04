Amid the pandemic Canadians have launched lucrative side hustles

While the pandemic has been terrible by all accounts, a small silver lining is that Canadians have been launching successful side-hustle businesses. Photo by Christian Wiediger / Unsplash

Article content While the pandemic surely presented a huge range of terrible occurrences, a small silver lining is that many Canadians have been able to build and cash in on their side hustles. Two such business people are Chelsea Hearty and Ian Moores, as reported by BNN Bloomberg. Both Hearty and Moores were food and hospitality workers who found themselves without a job and in lockdown, so they decided to start baking. The hobby soon turned into a passion and a money-making side hustle.

Article content “As the pandemic prompts employers to slash jobs, a number of crafty Canadians are turning their hobbies into “side hustles,” supplemental sources of income that often double as a creative outlet,” reports BNN Bloomberg. “From thrifting to mask-sewing to jewelry-making, almost any artisanal enterprise can find a customer base online.”

