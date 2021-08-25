Amid Taliban takeover, aspiring crypto miner flees Afghanistan By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Amid Taliban takeover, aspiring crypto miner flees Afghanistan

An Afghan refugee who had planned to start a crypto mining business has been arrested in Turkey after illegally crossing the border. According to a Reuters report, Muhammad Ali’s goal was to mine (BTC) or Ether (ETH) in Afghanistan before the recent Taliban takeover, when he was forced to flee the country. He claimed that with the restrictions on personal liberties the group was likely to impose, smartphones with cameras could easily be deemed illegal, and internet access could be compromised. Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph