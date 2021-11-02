Amgen Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. Amgen Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – Amgen (NASDAQ:) reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Amgen announced earnings per share of $4.67 on revenue of $6.71B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $4.27 on revenue of $6.67B.

Amgen shares are down 6% from the beginning of the year, still down 22.53% from its 52 week high of $276.69 set on January 28. They are under-performing the Nasdaq which is up 21.43% from the start of the year.

Amgen follows other major Healthcare sector earnings this month

Amgen’s report follows an earnings beat by Merck&Co on Thursday, who reported EPS of $1.75 on revenue of $13.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.55 on revenue of $12.32B.

Hoya Corp had beat expectations on Thursday with third quarter EPS of $1.03 on revenue of $1.43B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.9742 on revenue of $1.42B.

