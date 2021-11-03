Amgen CEO says U.S. Medicare out-of-pocket cap will improve access

Article content A proposed cap on out-of-pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients would improve patient access, but allowing the U.S. government health plan for seniors to negotiate prices could limit innovation, Amgen Inc Chief Executive Robert Bradway said in an interview. “We need to make sure to be very careful not to destroy the very system which is bringing forward the innovation we need,” Bradway said in an interview ahead of the Reuters Total Health conference https://reutersevents.com/events/healthcare, which will run virtually from Nov. 15-18.

Article content The latest legislation proposed by congressional Democrats and the Biden administration would give the federal government the ability for the first time to negotiate prices for a limited number of drugs paid for by Medicare. Conventional prescription drugs would be protected from negotiation for the first nine years after they are launched, while biologic drugs, which are made from living cells, would be protected for 12 years. The agreement would also set a $2,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket costs for Medicare recipients and limit annual price increases to the rate of inflation. “We’re going to look favorably on anything that improves access,” Bradway said. But he warned that allowing the government to “negotiate or in effect set prices,” runs the risk of “artificial distortions in the market with the effect that innovators will have to decide whether to reallocate capital away from the drug sector.”