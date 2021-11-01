Americans reinvesting stimulus checks in Bitcoin made $4.5k in profit By Cointelegraph

An average American taxpayer received three rounds of stimulus checks from the United States government as a means to reignite the economy by increasing consumers’ spending potential. For some, this meant an opportunity to invest in (BTC).
A Cointelegraph report from Aug. 26 shows that 11% of the respondents between the ages of 18 to 34 reinvested a part of their stimulus checks into cryptocurrencies. Adult Americans that reinvested the first round of stimulus payments from April 2020 into Bitcoin have realized a net profit of roughly 442%, turning a $1,200 investment into $5,304 as of Oct. 31, 2021.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.