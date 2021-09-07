American Pop Star, Jason Derulo, Reveals Solana Investment By CoinQuora
- Pop Star, Jason Derulo, reveals that he invested in cryptocurrency—Solana.
- Reports say that SOL is among the highest-performing cryptos today.
- Derulo didn’t reveal the amount he invested in SOL, but he betted last June 2021.
Solana (SOL) shows steady growth in the market today. Currently trading at over $180, people witnessed how SOL became one of the top 10 quickly from its debut. Because of this, many people chose to invest in SOL. Moreover, recently, Jason Derulo—the American pop star recently announced that he gambled on Solana.
I betted on Solana in June. Wow what a ride! #crypto
— Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo)
