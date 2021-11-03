Cardi B’s famous “Okurrrr” is the only appropriate reaction to the news of the rapper’s next hosting gig. Apparently, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ superstar will touch the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards as their lovely host.

The show announced their choice early Tuesday morning via a short, compilation video of Cardi moments. Not only is the five-time AMAs winner the host, but she’s also nominated for three awards this year. According to Billboard, she earned spots in the “Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist” and “Favorite Music Video” and “Favorite Hip-Hop Song” for her single ‘Up.’

This year’s AMAs is set to air live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 21.

The post American Music Awards Announce Cardi B As This Year’s Host appeared first on The Shade Room.