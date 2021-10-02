‘American Idol’ Finalist Syesha Mercado Is Reunited With Her Son After He Was Removed From Her Care Earlier This Year

Roommates, if you’ve been following up with the story of ‘American Idol’ season 7 finalist Syesha Mercado and her partner Tyron Deener, then you know they have been fighting effortlessly to regain custody of their son Amen’Ra, who they affectionately call Ra. The couple has shared their struggle as they tried to bring him home after he was taken from their care in March. As previously reported, doctors at John Hopkins All Children Hospital reported to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office that Ra appeared malnourished and would have died without proper treatment.

However, those are claims that Syesha denies and said that she went to the hospital to seek assistance because she couldn’t produce breastmilk. Today seems to be a brighter day for the family as they rejoice as Ra is finally home after being placed in foster care. Syesha made the update on her Instagram page, where she has documented the entire experience. While Tyron drove, he shared a video with Syesha in the backseat with their daughter Ast and Ra. If you recall, the couple was also reunited with their daughter in April after Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies removed her from their care the following week due to an alleged Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation.

In the video shared, you see the excitement in Syesha and Ra’s faces as they’re happy to be together. Tyron took a moment to thank everyone for their support as they fought to bring Ra home, but he also shared that the battle wasn’t quite over. “Ra is officially back with us, but it’s not over with cause we have to deal with six months of supervision of the state coming to our home, “Tyron said. He continued explaining that every week for the next six months, the couple will have to prove that they’re competent and able to raise Ra. Again he reiterated that although Ra is home, he and Syesha will be watched for six months by CPS.

Roommates, let’s continue to keep this family in our thoughts while they continue to fight to keep Ra home!

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post ‘American Idol’ Finalist Syesha Mercado Is Reunited With Her Son After He Was Removed From Her Care Earlier This Year appeared first on The Shade Room.