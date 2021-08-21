‘American Idol’ Finalist Syesha Mercado Is Reunited With Her Newborn After Child Protection Services Removed The Child From Her Care

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Former ‘American Idol’ season 7 finalist Syesha Mercado and her partner, Tyron Deener, have been reunited with their newborn daughter Ast after Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies removed her from their care last week due to an alleged Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation.

The interaction in Florida, which was caught in a heartbreaking viral video, has grabbed the attention of thousands and even caused civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to step in. Authorities further claimed the couple didn’t inform them Syesha had given birth, while an ongoing case for their son, Amen’Ra (who is in CPS custody), was happening.

Tyron shared the excellent news on Syesha’s Instagram and thanked everyone for helping them get the resources they needed to assist with bringing Ast home. In the clip, Tyron advised they still have work to do to bring Ra home, who was removed from the couple’s custody in March after a doctor claimed he was malnourished, which the couple denies. Tyron shared a special thank you to the people who donated to their GoFundMe account in the clip. He said, “Thank you, because of y’all, we had the proper support to get the best attorneys in the country.” In addition, Tyron said he would be trying to help families reunite with their children in CPS custody.

As of now, Syesha and Tyron’s GoFundMe account has raised over $432,200 from their $200,000 goal. In the description of the account, they detailed the day Ra was taken away on March 11th. The account explains that Syesha took Ra to Johns Hopkins All Children’s hospital after her milk supply was low and needed assistance. She claims authorities were called after they alleged she refused a B12 shot, an allegation she says is an absolute lie. With the growing support for Syesha and Tyron’s fight to bring Ra home, Syesha has used her platform to advocate for other mothers who are dealing with having their children “legally kidnapped.”

