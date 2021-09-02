American Eagle Outfitters misses revenue estimates as digital sales fall By Reuters

(Reuters) – American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:) Inc missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, hurt by a slowdown in its online business as people shop more at physical stores following vaccination drives and easing of coronavirus curbs.
Digital revenue decreased 5% from a year earlier in the second quarter ended July 31, while consolidated revenue from its stores increased 73% as more people visited its stores.
Total net revenue jumped to $1.19 billion from $883.5 million a year earlier. Analysts on average expected $1.23 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.
