American Eagle Outfitters misses revenue estimates as digital sales fall By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A view of an American Eagle Outfitters store in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) – American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:) Inc missed quarterly revenue estimates on Thursday, hurt by a slowdown in its online business as people shop more at physical stores following vaccination drives and easing of coronavirus curbs.

Digital revenue decreased 5% from a year earlier in the second quarter ended July 31, while consolidated revenue from its stores increased 73% as more people visited its stores.

Total net revenue jumped to $1.19 billion from $883.5 million a year earlier. Analysts on average expected $1.23 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR