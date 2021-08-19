American Airlines will extend ban on main cabin alcohol sales into January 2022 By Reuters

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: An American Airlines Airbus A321-200 plane takes off from Los Angeles International airport (LAX) in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – American Airlines (NASDAQ:) confirmed Thursday it will extend a ban on the sale of alcohol in the main cabin through January 18, mirroring a government extension this week on mask mandates for airplanes and airports. American told employees in a memo dated Wednesday seen by Reuters that the airline is also “gaining ground in our work with the (Federal Aviation Administration) to no longer provide ‘to go’ alcohol” at Dallas and Charlotte airports.