American Airlines posts profit vs year-ago loss as travel demand improves By Reuters

(Reuters) – American Airlines (NASDAQ:) Group Inc reported a quarterly profit compared to a year-ago loss on Thursday, as easing COVID-19 curbs strengthened travel demand ahead of the peak holiday season.
The No.1 U.S. airline reported a net income of $169 million, or 25 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $2.40 billion, or $4.71 per share, a year earlier.
