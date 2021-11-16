American Airlines partners with decentralized travel market Winding Tree By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Ethereum-based decentralized travel marketplace Winding Tree has announced a new collaboration with American Airlines (NASDAQ:) that will allow select travelers to receive tailored booking options, opening up a potential new use case for blockchain technology.

Through the collaboration, American’s largest corporate travel buyers will have access to Winding Tree’s marketplace to book travel directly and receive “uniquely tailored and cost-efficient travel options,” the companies announced. Neil Geurin, who serves as American Airlines’ managing director of digital and distribution, said Winding Tree gives customers “provides a frictionless approach” to accessing travel accommodation.