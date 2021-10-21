American Airlines Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters American Airlines Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – American Airlines (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

American Airlines announced earnings per share of $-0.99 on revenue of $8.97B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-1.09 on revenue of $8.83B.

American Airlines shares are up 23% from the beginning of the year, still down 25.18% from its 52 week high of $26.09 set on March 18. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 20.77% from the start of the year.

American Airlines follows other major Transportation sector earnings this month

American Airlines’s report follows an earnings beat by Canadian National Railway on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $1.52 on revenue of $3.59B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.41 on revenue of $3.51B.

CSX had beat expectations on Wednesday with third quarter EPS of $0.43 on revenue of $3.29B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.378 on revenue of $3.07B.

