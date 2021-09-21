American Airlines CEO expects U.S. challenge to JetBlue alliance

Article content WASHINGTON — American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker said on Tuesday that he expected the U.S. Justice Department to file a lawsuit challenging American’s partnership with JetBlue Airways on antitrust grounds. The U.S. Justice Department said that it would have a major antitrust announcement on Tuesday. Parker said in an online Washington Post interview that he expected the government’s legal action challenging the alliance, which has been in place since January. “They are wrong. We will prove it,” Parker said. “We will vigorously defend it … I feel quite certain that we’ll prevail.”

Article content “It’s entirely pro-competitve,” Parker said. He said the deal would provide “more choice to consumers” and “increase competition,” particularly in the busy airports in the U.S. Northeast. “By putting our networks together we give more choice to consumers … It’s already working. We’ve been at this since January.” The Wall Street Journal had reported that the lawsuit against the airlines could come as early as Tuesday and would allege that the alliance would lead to higher prices for consumers. Shares of American Airlines were down 2.6 percent on Tuesday at $19.79 while those of JetBlue were down 4.6 percent at $14.79. The airlines’ “Northeast Alliance” partnership was announced in July 2020 and approved by the U.S. Transportation Department shortly before the end of the Trump administration.