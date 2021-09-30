America Movil wins shareholder approval for towers spin-off

Article content

MEXICO CITY — Shareholders approved a plan of America Movil, controlled by the family of billionaire Carlos Slim, to spin off its towers business in Latin America, Mexico’s biggest telecoms company said on Wednesday.

In an extraordinary general meeting, they overwhelmingly approved the spin-off, which will create a new company called Sitio Latinoamerica, America Movil said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

Upon completion, Sitio Latinoamerica will own 36,000 telecommunications towers in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Uruguay, the company said.