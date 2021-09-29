America Movil says shareholders approve plan for towers spin-off By Reuters

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – A plan by Mexican telecoms company America Movil (NYSE:) to spin off some of its towers in Latin America was approved by shareholders on Wednesday, the firm said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
America Movil, controlled by the family of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim, said the spinoff will be a newly created company called Sitio Latinoamérica.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.