Amelia Hamlin’s Reaction To Scott Disick’s Younes Bendjima DM: Photo – Hollywood Life

Just days after Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima leaked a DM from Scott Disick about Travis Barker, Amelia appeared to have a strong message for her BF.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, appeared to post a subtle message for boyfriend Scott Disick, 38. The model posted a selfie revealing a white tank top that read, “don’t you have a girlfriend?” to her Instagram account on Sunday, Sept. 5. While Amelia didn’t offer any further context to the post, it did appear to be a reaction to Scott’s recent Instagram DM to Kourtney Kardashian‘s other ex Younes Bendjima about the Poosh founder’s relationship with Travis Barker, 45.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis have been happily displaying PDA in recent months — including on their recent romantic getaway to Italy. The couple put on a super sexy display as they hit a beach in Genoa where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sizzled in a vintage thong bikini by Gucci. The pair later headed to Venice to attend Dolce & Gabbana’s event at the Venice Film Festival where they were spotted making out in a gondola.

In the leaked DM allegedly written by Scott, the Talentless founder shared a screenshot of one of the boat photos and sent it to Younes, who dated Kourt on-and-off since 2016 (they appeared to reconnect in 2019 before splitting again). “Yo is this chick ok!????” Scott appeared to write. “Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy.” Younes added his own commentary in red text, perhaps in response to Scott’s comments about him on the KUWTK reunion.

“Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” the model added. “Couldn’t miss this one. He’s been playing around for too long, tired (sic) to say quiet and be the nice guy,” Younes added.

On the reunion, Scott didn’t have a positive reaction to Younes when Andy Cohen asked about his feelings about Kourtney dating other guys. “It seems like you get really upset,” Andy began. “Me? No. I just want to kill them. Well, the last guy. Let’s all be honest here,” Scott replied, going on to give his “blessing” to Travis and Kourt.“I think if you really love somebody, right? You want them to be happy no matter what. So I do give her a blessing to be happy.”