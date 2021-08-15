Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Amelia Hamlin and 11-year-old Mason were spotted meeting up with his dad Scott Disick at a Calabasas restaurant on Aug. 14.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, looked gorgeous in a cream colored crop top and matching mini skirt as she stepped out for dinner with boyfriend Scott Disick, 38, and his son Mason, 11. The model paired her neutral colored outfit with a pair of white flip-flop slides as she strolled through a Calabasas parking lot with Mason in tow. The duo appeared to be meeting up with Scott at the restaurant on Saturday, Aug. 14 for a family dinner.

The brunette kept her long hair down and in a loose curl for the casual dinner, accessorizing with a pair of black shades. She was also spotted hanging onto her iPhone in a coral pink case, opting not to use a purse for the evening. Mason, who is the oldest of Scott’s three kids with ex Kourtney Kardashian, 42, stayed casual in an animé graphic t-shirt and black shorts that read “ZOE.” He finished his laid back look with a turquoise, mustard yellow and green pair of low top Nike shoes, along with a black pair of Nike socks.

Scott was photographed separately from his son and girlfriend in the same parking lot. The Talentless founder was holding onto two bags of what appeared to be take-out food, perhaps from the restaurant they were dining out. He matched Mason’s turquoise shoes with a bright blue pair of paisley printed shorts, pairing the bottoms with a black t-shirt, cap and leather sneakers that read “FLEP.” Like Amelia, he kept his face partially hidden with a pair of sunglasses, accessorizing with a gold Rolex and beaded bracelet (Amelia also wears a similar piece of jewelry that reads “Scott”).

Amelia has been spending more and more time with Scott’s three kids — including daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 6, — over her 10 month relationship with the reality star. Just recently, Lisa Rinna‘s daughter enjoyed a ritzy getaway to the Hamptons with Scott and his brood, proudly snapping photos with the kids. She was also spotted bonded with Penelope on a trip to Miami, Florida where she and Scott caught up with Larsa Pippen for lunch.