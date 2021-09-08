Amelia Hamlin Stuns At NY Fashion Week After Split From Scott Disick – Hollywood Life

Amelia Hamlin put her heartbreak behind her as she stepped out at New York Fashion Week in a mint green gown while walking in the ‘Bronx and Banco’ show.

Amelia Hamlin, 20, is well and truly back to work after calling it quits with Scott Disick, 38, amid his latest scandal. The supermodel daughter of Lisa Rinna stunned in a mint green gown while strutting her stuff on the Bronx and Banco runway at New York Fashion Week on September 8. The barely-there, sparkly dress was gathered across one of her shoulders and draped across her torso, with a large cut-out revealing her midsection.

The geometric gown was held together by a gold chain across her hip, as she walked in knee-high gladiator style heels with her brunette tresses pulled back in tight braids. “A dream … Thank you for allowing me to close this beautiful show,” she captioned a video as she made her NYFW debut.

Meanwhile, Amelia’s proud mom shared a video of her walking at the star-studded show. “@ameliagray Closing the @bronxandbanco show!!!!!!” she captioned the Instagram clip. Lisa also took to her Instagram Story, writing, “Looks who’s walking in her first show for @NYFW!!! She’s closing the show!” As fans would know, the exciting event came just days after it was first reported she and Scott had broken up.

The father-of-three, who shares his children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, alleged dissed Kourt in a DM sent to another one of her exes, Younes Bendjima. The 28-year-old model posted a screenshot of an Instagram DM that Scott supposedly sent him, featuring a snap of Kourt’s current beau Travis Barker and the 42-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star. “Yo is this chick ok!?” he allegedly wrote alongside a photo of Kourtney and Travis lying on a raft, kissing. “Bro like what is this. In the middle of Italy.”

Younes responded coldly to Scott. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” he wrote. “PS: I ain’t your bro.” HollywoodLife has since learned that this incident was the “final straw” in their romance. “The final straw for Amelia and Scott was obviously the DM that Scott sent to Younes about Kourtney,” a source revealed to HollywoodLife earlier this week. “However, things between them were already on the fritz and this breakup was coming at some point regardless of Scott’s DM.”

The insider continued, “The relationship had just run its course and Amelia was already thinking about breaking up with him before this whole situation unfolded in the public eye. But when Amelia found out about the DM, she knew it was time to call it quits. Right now, she’s not holding onto any hope at a reconciliation, she’s simply looking to move on with her life and enjoy being single for a bit.”