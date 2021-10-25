Amelia Hamlin Says She’s ‘Happy’ 6 Weeks After Split With Scott Disick – Hollywood Life

While Scott Disick has been seen partying with a 20-year-old influencer, his ex Amelia Hamlin said she’s ‘happy’ in her latest IG post.

Amelia Hamlin appears to be doing just fine in the wake of her breakup with Scott Disick. The 20-year-old model, who split from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 38, in early September after less than 1 year of dating, was all smiles in a series of photos she posted to Instagram on Sunday, October 24. Amelia’s joy was even more apparent thanks to her caption, which read, “rly rly happy.” Guess that breakup – which Amelia apparently initiated — didn’t get her too down!

Amelia’s photos showed the model posing at Emilio Vitolo‘s restaurant in New York City. The first image could’ve very well been a message to Scott himself, as it featured Amelia laughing while giving the middle finger to the camera. Amelia looked just as happy, and super stylish, in the rest of the photos taken from her night out. She wore a Prada bomber jacket, which she eventually removed to show a white crop top. Amelia added to her look with black leather pants and matching boots.

In the comments section of Amelia’s cheerful post, her mom Lisa Rinna dropped a smiley face emoji. As fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know, Lisa was not a big fan of Amelia’s romance with Scott. She even confirmed that Amelia pulled the plug on the relationship during Part 2 of the RHOBH reunion, which filmed after the couple split.

Speaking of Scott, he appears to have moved on from Amelia too. On Oct. 22, he was spotted with influencer Elizabeth Grace Lindley, 20, at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood. Scott was photographed leaving the nightclub with the blonde beauty, as the two reportedly got close in the parking lot. Eyewitnesses shared that the pair “left together in a chauffeured car.” That outing came just days after Scott’s most famous ex, Kourtney Kardashian, got engaged to Travis Barker.

Scott had an on-off relationship with Kourtney from 2006 to 2015, during which they welcomed three kids together: Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6. After they split, Scott dated model Sofia Richie, 23, and then Amelia. He and Amelia appeared to be a strong couple, but after the Instagram DM drama involving Scott and another one of Kourtney’s exes, Younes Bendjima, Amelia broke things off.