Amelia Hamlin Reacts To Scott Disick’ & Travis Barker’s Feud – Hollywood Life

Amelia Hamlin is urging everyone to be ‘nicer to each other’ amid boyfriend Scott Disick’s drama with Travis Barker.

Amelia Hamlin seemingly chimed in on her boyfriend Scott Disick‘s new feud with Kourtney Kardashian‘s boyfriend Travis Barker on Aug. 31, when she appeared to beg for a truce.

Amelia, 20, shared a photo in her Instagram Story on August 31, and it showed a person holding a cardboard sign that read, “Let’s be nicer to each other. We’re all trying our best.” The model didn’t say who her message was intended for, but the timing couldn’t be more suspicious.

Her comment came shortly after Kourtney’s ex Younes Bendjima shared an alleged screenshot of direct messages sent from Scott, in which he shades Kourtney and Travis’ romance.

“Yo is this chick ok!????? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott allegedly wrote before sending Younes a PDA photo of Kourtney and Travis.

Younes, 28, replied, “Don’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: i aint your bro.” Then, when he shared the alleged exchange in his own Instagram Story, he wrote, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately.”

But that’s not all. After Travis and Kourtney caught wind of the alleged exchange, Travis took to his Instagram Story and uploaded a photo of Ray Liotta‘s Goodfellas character laughing. Travis also didn’t say who the image was intended for or what it meant, but it seems pretty obvious.

And prior to this drama, Travis got caught “liking” a shady post about an “awkward” night out with Amelia, leading many fans to wonder whether there’s been some ongoign drama between the two couples.

Can’t everyone just be “nicer to each other”?