Amelia Hamlin Mourns Grandma Lois After Death With Tribute – Hollywood Life

Lisa Rinna’s mother, Lois, passed away on Nov. 15. Amelia Hamlin took to Instagram to share the news and post a touching tribute in honor of her grandmother.

Lois Rinna, the 93-year-old mother of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Rinna, has died after suffering a stroke earlier this month. Lois’s granddaughter, Amelia Hamlin, broke the news of the spunky senior’s passing, and wrote the sweetest message in honor of her grandmother. “My guardian angel for the rest of time,” she wrote, along with several photos of Lois over the years. “I love you so much my Lolo…you were and always will be much more than a grandma to me…you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything.”

Amelia gushed over Lois’s ability to laugh and “light up any room” and she admitted that there will “never be anyone like” her. “Thank you for being the strength our family needed,” she gushed. “Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman. And just like that…you’re back with Frank. I know they’re having a party for you and you were dancing your way through heaven.

Lisa and Amelia have been spending time with Lois in Oregon after the 93-year-old suffered a stroke at the beginning of November. Lois had made several appearances on RHOBH over the years, so Lisa shared the news of her declining health with fans on Nov. 11. “Let’s celebrate her and send so much love while she’s transitioning,” Lisa urged fans. “I was conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know she would want you to know.” Lois previously had a stroke in 2013.

During Amelia and Lisa’s trip to Oregon, they’ve been sharing old photos that they’ve come across at Lois’s house on social media. They also posted videos of her from happier times, showing off her bright spirit and the light she always shines. Just hours before Lois’s death, Lisa posted a video of her with the caption, “Let’s all raise a glass to Lois.” She has been getting supportive messages from fans, as well as her RHOBH co-stars, during this difficult time.