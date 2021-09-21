Amelia Hamlin Apologizes To Dad Harry For See-Through Dress – Hollywood Life

It’s called fashion! Amelia Hamlin apologized to dad Harry for her sheer Natalia Fedner outfit that freed the nipple during London Fashion Week.

It’s fashion, dad. Amelia Hamlin apologized to dad Harry for the sheer Natalia Fedner outfit she wore during London Fashion Week. During a Perfect Magazine party over the weekend, the model, 20, wore a metallic wrap top and matching skirt that freed the nipple. She sent a text message to mom Lisa Rinna and dad Harry, as seen HERE, and wrote, “For the people concerned about Harry Hamlin.”

Her text read, “Sorry for my nipped dad it’s fashion,” to which her famous mom replied, “I just saw lol,” adding, “It’s fashionnnnnnn”

The revealing outfit comes after Amelia split from boyfriend Scott Disick in early September after nearly a year of dating. The split came not long after Younes Bendjima leaked private Instagram messages from Scott that criticized their mutual ex Kourtney Kardashian’s PDA with boyfriend Travis Barker. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the alleged messages were the “final straw” for Amelia, but not quite the reason for the breakup, explaining that it would have happened regardless.

“The final straw for Amelia and Scott was obviously the DM that Scott sent to Younes about Kourtney; however, things between them were already on the fritz and this breakup was coming at some point regardless of Scott’s DM,” the source said. “The relationship had just run its course and Amelia was already thinking about breaking up with him before this whole situation unfolded in the public eye.”

“When Amelia found out about the DM, she knew it was time to call it quits,” the source continued. “Right now, she’s not holding onto any hope at a reconciliation. She’s simply looking to move on with her life and enjoy being single for a bit.” As for Scott, the media personality apparently does not believe the relationship is truly over.

“Scott believes that his relationship with Amelia is over for now but he also believes it is not over forever,” a second source told HL. “He often goes through a handful of breakups before it’s official and he feels that he and Amelia still have some unfinished business. . . so, in Scott’s perspective, there is still a pulse.”