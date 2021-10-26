AMD Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. AMD Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – AMD reported on Tuesday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

AMD announced earnings per share of $0.73 on revenue of $4.31B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $0.6627 on revenue of $4.11B.

AMD shares are up 22% from the beginning of the year, still down 3.33% from its 52 week high of $127.17 set on October 26. They are broadly in line with the S&P 500 which is up 21.8% from the start of the year.

AMD shares gained 0.55% in after-hours trade following the report.

AMD follows other major Technology sector earnings this month

AMD’s report follows an earnings beat by Alphabet C on Tuesday, who reported EPS of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B, compared to forecasts EPS of $23.84 on revenue of $63.47B.

Facebook had beat expectations on Monday with third quarter EPS of $3.22 on revenue of $29.01B, compared to forecast for EPS of $3.19 on revenue of $29.58B.

