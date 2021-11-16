AMC to Begin Accepting Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Next Quarter By DailyCoin

AMC to Begin Accepting Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the Next Quarter



America’s largest movie theater chain, AMC, popular for accepting ticket payments in and , has revealed that it will add (SHIB) to its list of supported cryptocurrencies.

Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:), set up a poll on October 29th, asking his followers whether the theater chain should begin accepting SHIB. Of the 153,100 respondents, 87.6% voted in favor of AMC accepting SHIB.

On November 15th, AMC’s CEO announced that American-based crypto service provider Bitpay has agreed to support Shiba Inu (SHIB) at his request. He tweeted;

Although seen as a meme coin, Shiba Inu has become one of the biggest digital assets with the most adoption. The coin has recently been listed by Coinbase (NASDAQ:), Gemini, and will soon be listed on Kraken. However, judging by the tweet, the Shiba Army will have to wait at least 60-120 days before they see their assets accepted by AMC.

While increasing the range of cryptocurrencies they accept, AMC has hinted at the possibility of launching their own cryptocurrency.

Although his Tweet hinted that AMC Entertainment would be accepting cryptocurrencies via Bitpay, the movie theater chain has only added Paypal as a payment option. What this means is that, for now at least, customers must buy their assets from Paypal as it does not support coin transfer.

When AMC Entertainment fully integrates Bitpay as a payment option, AMC Theatres could start to accept even more cryptocurrencies.

