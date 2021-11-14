AMC Theatres debuts online Bitcoin payments after months of teasing By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
American cinema giant AMC Theatres is finally adopting cryptocurrencies such as (BTC) for online payments following months of teasing the new payment option.

AMC CEO Adam Aron announced Thursday that the company now proudly accepts four major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ether (ETH), (BCH) and (LTC) for online payments.