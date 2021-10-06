AMC Theatres debuts crypto payments for e-gift card purchases By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

American cinema giant AMC Theatres is steadily approaching its goal of accepting cryptocurrency payments by year-end, now debuting crypto purchases for electronic gift cards.

AMC customers can now buy digital gift cards with cryptocurrencies like (BTC) directly through the AMC website, mobile app and theatres, CEO Adam Aron announced on Oct. 5.