AMC Theatres CEO considers adding Shiba Inu as payment for ticket purchases By Cointelegraph





AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) is in the process of updating its technical infrastructure to allow consumers to pay online with (BTC), (ETH), (LTC), and (DOGE) for movie tickets. But it doesn’t stop there. In a Twitter (NYSE:) post early Friday morning, Adam Aron, the company’s CEO, asked if users would be potentially interested in paying with as well. At the time of writing, 97,582 Twitter users had already taken part in the poll, with approximately 85% of voters choosing “Yes.”

The iconic theatre chain has taken a growing interest in crypto as of late. Last week, its CEO discussed the possibility of issuing a company-specific cryptocurrency. Earlier this month, AMC enabled its customers to purchase digital gift cards via Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using the BitPay wallet. Back in September, Aron expressed interest in minting commemorative movie tickets as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, during a CNBC interview.

