AMC Theatres CEO Announces They Will Accept Crypto Payments By CoinQuora

AMC Theatres CEO Announces They Will Accept Crypto Payments



AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron announced on Twitter that they will accept crypto.

He mentioned that the cryptos accepted are BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC.

Aron also teased DOGE holders by saying "next".

AMC Theatres CEO Adam Aron recently announced on Twitter that their company will accept new payment methods — crypto included. He mentioned that the cryptos included are , , , and . In the same tweet, he also cited Apple (NASDAQ:) Pay, Google (NASDAQ:) Pay, and Paypal.

AMC Theatres is an American movie theater company with its headquarters located in Leawood, Kansas. It’s dubbed as the largest movie theater chain worldwide. This may be why crypto holders have been ecstatic about the news.

Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal (NASDAQ:). Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next. pic.twitter.com/a7pqYBm7HB — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 12, 2021

According to Crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace, “Companies who accept #Dogecoin now before the next HUGE WAVE are extremely smart!”

However, not everyone is excited about this development. Twitter user Traderlete wrote “This tweet screams desperation.”

The company first announced the news back in September. Now, according to Aron, the new payment options already account for 14% of their total online transactions. This means that crypto payments within their company is growing at a rapid rate, and will see further developments along the road.

