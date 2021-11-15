AMC officially begins accepting cryptocurrencies for payment By BTC Peers

AMC officially begins accepting cryptocurrencies for payment



Global cinema chain AMC Entertainment has finally started accepting (BTC), (ETH), and other popular altcoins as a form of payment in its outlets after months of anticipation.

The CEO of AMC, Adam Aron confirmed the development on Twitter over the weekend.

Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, , . Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! next. pic.twitter.com/a7pqYBm7HB — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 12, 2021

According to Aron, customers can now buy tickets and other AMC offerings with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. He also revealed that Dogecoin (DOGE) would be next to be integrated.

The entertainment giant had previously revealed its intentions to start accepting digital assets for purchases, BTC PEERS reported. It also announced that consumers would be able to buy gift cards loaded with DOGE.

Meanwhile, Aron conducted a survey on Twitter to find out whether or not AMC should accept fellow dog-themed altcoin (SHIB). The response was very much positive.

TWITTER POLL #2: As you know, you can now purchase AMC gift cards using cryptocurrency, and our IT group is writing code so that soon we can accept online payments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Dogecoin among others. Should we strive to take Shiba Inu too? — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) October 29, 2021

AMC will continue to look into SHIB as a payment option. However, it was not included in the earlier announcement made by the CEO.

