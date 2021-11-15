AMC officially begins accepting cryptocurrencies for payment By BTC Peers

AMC officially begins accepting cryptocurrencies for payment

Global cinema chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) has finally started accepting (BTC), (ETH), and other popular altcoins as a form of payment in its outlets after months of anticipation.

The CEO of AMC, Adam Aron confirmed the development on Twitter (NYSE:) over the weekend.

According to Aron, customers can now buy tickets and other AMC offerings with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin. He also revealed that Dogecoin (DOGE) would be next to be integrated.

The entertainment giant had previously revealed its intentions to start accepting digital assets for purchases, BTC PEERS reported. It also announced that consumers would be able to buy gift cards loaded with DOGE.

Meanwhile, Aron conducted a survey on Twitter to find out whether or not AMC should accept fellow dog-themed altcoin (SHIB). The response was very much positive.

AMC will continue to look into SHIB as a payment option. However, it was not included in the earlier announcement made by the CEO.

